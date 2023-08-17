FIFIELD — The town of Fifield Board of Supervisors at its Aug. 15 regular meeting, suspended a Pike Lake station firefighter/medical responder for one year after a review of public comments allegedly made in public over the summer.

Town board chair William Felch and board member John Smith voted for the one year suspension of Mike Sloane, a firefighter and medical responder with Fifield Fire Department No. 2 at Pike Lake. Town board member Ann Sloane did not vote as the spouse of Mike Sloane, and is also a medical responder with the Pike Lake Fire Department and EMS.

  

