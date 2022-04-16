Town of Emery Board Chair Dale Houdek shows the extent of recent road washout damage on Forest Road 132, a town road within the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. Houdek declared the township a disaster with all town roads in the National Forest closed at least temporarily from heavy spring rains on frozen ground.
A portion of Brookland Road is washed away exposing a culvert on the town road within the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. The town declared a disaster situation exists with all town roads in the National Forest closed at least temporarily from heavy spring rains on frozen ground.
A portion of Forest Road 503 is washed away exposing a culvert on the town road within the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. The town declared a disaster situation exists with all town roads in the National Forest closed at least temporarily from heavy spring rains on frozen ground.
A barricade blocks entrance to Trappers Road with portions of the gravel road washed away on the town road within the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. The town declared a disaster situation exists with all town roads in the National Forest closed at least temporarily from heavy spring rains on frozen ground.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
EMERY TOWNSHIP — The Town of Emery is entering a declaration as a jurisdiction experiencing a natural disaster with emergency exceeds that exceed its own recovery capabilities, according to the April 12 town board meeting.
As the town board chair, Dale Houdek, said that disaster conditions exist as the result of more than 2 inches of rainfall that fell upon frozen ground in the days prior to the meeting. The resulting runoff has washed out nearly every town road within the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.
