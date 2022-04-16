EMERY TOWNSHIP — The Town of Emery is entering a declaration as a jurisdiction experiencing a natural disaster with emergency exceeds that exceed its own recovery capabilities, according to the April 12 town board meeting.

As the town board chair, Dale Houdek, said that disaster conditions exist as the result of more than 2 inches of rainfall that fell upon frozen ground in the days prior to the meeting. The resulting runoff has washed out nearly every town road within the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

