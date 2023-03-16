...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Price County.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
PHILLIPS — Embrace Services, Inc., an services provider and advocacy service for survivors of domestic and sexual violence in the four-county service area of Rusk, Barron, Price and Washburn counties, has recently added a “harm reduction and moving forward space” at the Embrace Phillips office at 305 S. Avon Ave.
“This space is used to offer everyday essential items to survivors such as personal hygiene products, cleaning supplies, blankets, and more,” said Fawn Ackerman of Embrace. “The space is also offered for survivors to create their own safe needle ready to go kits and access medication safety products. To learn more about this space or request a tour of the office please contact Embrace directly.”
