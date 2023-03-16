PHILLIPS — Embrace Services, Inc., an services provider and advocacy service for survivors of domestic and sexual violence in the four-county service area of Rusk, Barron, Price and Washburn counties, has recently added a “harm reduction and moving forward space” at the Embrace Phillips office at 305 S. Avon Ave.

“This space is used to offer everyday essential items to survivors such as personal hygiene products, cleaning supplies, blankets, and more,” said Fawn Ackerman of Embrace. “The space is also offered for survivors to create their own safe needle ready to go kits and access medication safety products. To learn more about this space or request a tour of the office please contact Embrace directly.”

