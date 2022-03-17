Chequamegon High School Music Department cast members pause during a March 14 dress rehearsal for “Elf The Musical Jr.” In front, from left, Hannah Bartlett, Claudia Lasiowski, Janessa Chapman, Hailee Wade, Maia Oswald and Maya Szymik. In back, from left, Evan Carlson, Aiden Miesbauer, Lyla Beringer, Grant Kief, Gabe Oswald, Nolan Niehoff, Audrina Morris and Frank Kief.
Chequamegon High School Music Department cast and crew pause during a March 14 dress rehearsal for “Elf The Musical Jr.” In front, from left, Hannah Bartlett, Claudia Lasiowski, Janessa Chapman, Hailee Wade, Maia Oswald and Maya Szymik. Second row, from left, Evan Carlson, Aiden Miesbauer, Lyla Beringer, Grant Kief, Gabe Oswald, Nolan Niehoff, Audrina Morris and Frank Kief. Back row, from left, Grace Wagner, Trinity Howes, Lexi Harris, Lincoln Birchmeier, Grace Hulbert, Mackenzie Jarvis, Hannah Herbst, Wyatt Graceffa, Eve Folstad, Megan Balczewski and Maren Folstad.
Chequamegon High School Music Department cast members pause during a March 14 dress rehearsal for “Elf The Musical Jr.” In front, from left, Hannah Bartlett, Claudia Lasiowski, Janessa Chapman, Hailee Wade, Maia Oswald and Maya Szymik. In back, from left, Evan Carlson, Aiden Miesbauer, Lyla Beringer, Grant Kief, Gabe Oswald, Nolan Niehoff, Audrina Morris and Frank Kief.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Chequamegon High School Music Department cast and crew pause during a March 14 dress rehearsal for “Elf The Musical Jr.” In front, from left, Hannah Bartlett, Claudia Lasiowski, Janessa Chapman, Hailee Wade, Maia Oswald and Maya Szymik. Second row, from left, Evan Carlson, Aiden Miesbauer, Lyla Beringer, Grant Kief, Gabe Oswald, Nolan Niehoff, Audrina Morris and Frank Kief. Back row, from left, Grace Wagner, Trinity Howes, Lexi Harris, Lincoln Birchmeier, Grace Hulbert, Mackenzie Jarvis, Hannah Herbst, Wyatt Graceffa, Eve Folstad, Megan Balczewski and Maren Folstad.
PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon High School Music Department spring performance will feature four performances of “Elf The Musical Jr.”
The performances from March 17-20 in the Harry D. Frokjer Auditorium will include 7:30 p.m. shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, along with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are available from cast members and at the Chequamegon High School and Middle School offices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.