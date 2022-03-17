PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon High School Music Department spring performance will feature four performances of “Elf The Musical Jr.”

The performances from March 17-20 in the Harry D. Frokjer Auditorium will include 7:30 p.m. shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, along with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are available from cast members and at the Chequamegon High School and Middle School offices.

