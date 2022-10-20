Phillips Fire Department firefighter Nimrod Alexander is dressed in his turnout gear and respirator at left with firefighter Raemie Runnheim, as Assistant Fire Chief Travis Abraham talks to 4K students of Tara Scholz about firefighting equipment at Phillips Elementary School on Oct. 13, as classroom paraprofessional Barb Foytik watches at right.
Phillips Fire Department Capt. Matthew Tucke and firefighter Dave Shipley help a young boy through a fire escape exercise using the department’s home fire simulation trailer on Oct. 13 at Phillips Elementary School.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PHILLIPS — Kids from 4K to third grade at the new Phillips Elementary School used their playground for a day of fire safety training on Oct 13.
Tara Scholz, a 4K teacher at Phillips Elementary, said the hands-on training with the fire department was the capstone of a week of classroom learning. Younger kids don’t often know to call 911, or know two ways out of a home, or how to crawl under smoke, she said.
