PHILLIPS — Kids from 4K to third grade at the new Phillips Elementary School used their playground for a day of fire safety training on Oct 13.

Tara Scholz, a 4K teacher at Phillips Elementary, said the hands-on training with the fire department was the capstone of a week of classroom learning. Younger kids don’t often know to call 911, or know two ways out of a home, or how to crawl under smoke, she said.

