MADISON (Sept. 29, 2022) — Those 50 and older make up more than half of Wisconsin’s registered voters, and a new statewide poll shows they want candidates to hear their concerns about issues such as inflation.

AARP’s 2022 election survey found along with inflation, taxes, government spending, and protecting Social Security and Medicare are key concerns for older voters around Wisconsin.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments