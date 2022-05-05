Butternut High School senior Mike Brown in Wausau on May 1 after being named to the Class of 2022 State Scholar-Athletes of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association for having earned 3.99 GPAs while excelling in Division IV athletics.
STEVENS POINT — Phillips High School senior Jada Eggebrecht and Butternut High School senior Mike Brown are among the Class of 2022 State Scholar-Athletes for having earned 3.99 GPAs while excelling in Division IV athletics, according to a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association press release. Students are selected based on athletic and academic achievement in the four WIAA divisions.
The presentations to the 32 recipients of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Scholar Athlete Award underwritten by Marshfield Children’s Hospital was conducted at a May 1 awards ceremony in Wausau. The keynote speaker was Karyn Bye, the River Falls native and Olympic Gold Medalist of the U.S. Women’s 1998 Hockey team, a recent inductee to the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame and the National High School Hall of Fame.
