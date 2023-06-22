Firearms contribute significantly to domestic violence in the U.S. — to threaten, to coerce, to control, and to kill. It may be a surprise to some, but for those in the anti-violence movement, it is a well known fact that incidents of gun violence in our communities have strong ties to domestic violence.

More than two-thirds of mass shootings nationwide are related to domestic violence incidents or are perpetrated by shooters with a history of domestic violence, according to a recent Johns Hopkins study. Further, one in three mass shootings involved a shooter who was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm at the time of the shooting.

  

