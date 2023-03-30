As the Wisconsin trade association representing the propane industry and its suppliers, our members know intimately how important an ample supply of propane is to our state.

Whether that propane goes to heat the 280,000 households in Wisconsin that rely on propane for heat, the farms that need propane to dry their crops and heat their buildings, or the many businesses that use propane to power machinery, propane is a vital component to not only our economy but our state’s survival. This is why we believe it is so important to keep the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline, which runs through Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties in northern Wisconsin, operating and serving our region as it has for the past 70 years.

