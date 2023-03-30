...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice
accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. For the Winter
Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 PM this evening
to 10 AM CDT Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday
evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
EDITORIAL: Line 5 is vital to northland propane supply
As the Wisconsin trade association representing the propane industry and its suppliers, our members know intimately how important an ample supply of propane is to our state.
Whether that propane goes to heat the 280,000 households in Wisconsin that rely on propane for heat, the farms that need propane to dry their crops and heat their buildings, or the many businesses that use propane to power machinery, propane is a vital component to not only our economy but our state’s survival. This is why we believe it is so important to keep the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline, which runs through Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties in northern Wisconsin, operating and serving our region as it has for the past 70 years.
