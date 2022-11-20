...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
EDITORIAL: Let’s allow our children to be their whole selves
By Duy Nguyen
Assistant State Superintendent Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction
MADISON (Nov. 14, 2022) — I am a Vietnamese American educator, and I want you to know that every day, you are empowered to be fascinated by the prior experiences and knowledge that all of our students, educators, and families bring to us. Sharing stories provides space for us to connect with one another and helps build authentic relationships.
In any profession (and especially in education), it is important that we think through our “why” — the reason we do the work we do — and that we share our story with each other. By doing so, we strengthen our understanding of each other’s perspectives and the experiences and strengths each of us bring to the table. My personal story and experiences growing up helped shape me and the work I do for Wisconsin students.
