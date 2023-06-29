The Survival Coalition of more than 20 statewide disability organizations is deeply disappointed with the Governor’s decision today to sign into law Senate Bill 330 increasing the amount of public funding for private schools, while the Legislature’s current state budget proposal for a modest special education increase would keep Wisconsin near the very bottom of all states in covering public school special education costs.

“Continuing to expand private schools that are allowed to selectively admit students and are not accountable for outcomes, while failing to adequately cover the costs of public schools which are required to educate all students is not the right direction for Wisconsin,” said Beth Swedeen, Survival Coalition co-chair.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments