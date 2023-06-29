The Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin’s leading dairy advocacy group, thanks Gov. Tony Evers for signing the Agricultural Road Improvement Program legislation into law today. This new program creates grants for local governments to improve deteriorating rural infrastructure serving our farms and rural communities.

Action last week by the Joint Committee on Finance provided $150 million in funding for the newly created program. The effort to support long-term investment in our state’s agricultural infrastructure was led by the Committee’s co-chairs, Sen. Marklein and Rep. Born, as well as the bill’s authors, Sens. Marklein, R-Spring Green, Tomczyk, R-Mosinee, and Ballweg, R-Markesan, and Reps. Tranel, R-Cuba City, and VanderMeer, R-Tomah.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments