The Chequamegon High School 2022-23 Varsity Wrestling team under coach Chris Schienebeck. In back, from left, Rita Oskvarek, manager, Kade McKendry, Darrick Bonga, Daniel Wagner, Dalton Schmidt, Gregory Morgan, and Nathalie Schmidt, manager. Front row, from left, Jackson Ernst, Aiden Miesbauer and Hudson Hilgart. Not present for the photo were Hunter Schienebeck, Jaden Shienebeck and William Graf.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon High School Varsity Wrestling team has been practicing all of November to prepare for the 2022-23 season that will get underway on Dec. 1 at home against Athens/Flambeau at 6:30 p.m.
“We have a fairly small team this year, but have some good talent,” said Head Coach Chris Schienebeck.
