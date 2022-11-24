PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon High School Varsity Wrestling team has been practicing all of November to prepare for the 2022-23 season that will get underway on Dec. 1 at home against Athens/Flambeau at 6:30 p.m.

“We have a fairly small team this year, but have some good talent,” said Head Coach Chris Schienebeck.

