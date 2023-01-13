Chequamegon varsity basketball forward Isaiah Deitz (30) slams the ball early in a game against Abbotsford High School at Park Falls on Jan. 13, 2023. Abbotsford forwards AJ Brodhagen (31), Adam Diedrich (42), and guard Brandon Diedrich (15) watch along with Chequamegon forwards Dawson Heizler (44) and Corbyn Phelps (24). The Chequamegon Eagles won the game 71-56.
Players tumble as they struggle for a loose ball as the first half comes to a close during the Chequamegon and Abbotsford varsity basketball game at Park Falls on Jan. 13, 2023. The Chequamegon Eagles won the game 71-56.
Chequamegon varsity basketball forward Isaiah Deitz (30) reaches over the rim for a third time in the first half of a game against Abbotsford High School at Park Falls on Jan. 13, 2023. The Chequamegon Eagles won the game 71-56.
Chequamegon varsity basketball forward Dawson Heizler (44) goes for the basket against a trio of Abbotsford High School defenders during a home game at Park Falls on Jan. 13, 2023. The Chequamegon Eagles won the game 71-56.
Chequamegon varsity basketball forward Isaiah Deitz (30) slams the ball during a game against Abbotsford High School at Park Falls on Jan. 13, 2023. The Chequamegon Eagles won the game 71-56.
Chequamegon varsity basketball player Anthony Morgan (15) moves the ball against Abbotsford High School during a home game on Jan. 13, 2023. The Chequamegon Eagles won the game 71-56.
PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon High School Varsity Boys Basketball team hosted Abbotsford on Jan. 13, and defeated the guest Falcons 71-56 in Park Falls.
Both teams executed well but the Falcons seemed to have a harder time getting the ball to fall through the net. The Eagles were getting Isaiah Deitz and Dawson Heizler inside often and resulted in layups and slams. When they weren’t scoring their teammates, Anthony Morgan, Corbyn Phelps, John Wartgow, Jacob Bushman and Anthony Morgan were making shots from the outside.
