PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon High School Varsity Boys Basketball team hosted Abbotsford on Jan. 13, and defeated the guest Falcons 71-56 in Park Falls.

Both teams executed well but the Falcons seemed to have a harder time getting the ball to fall through the net. The Eagles were getting Isaiah Deitz and Dawson Heizler inside often and resulted in layups and slams. When they weren’t scoring their teammates, Anthony Morgan, Corbyn Phelps, John Wartgow, Jacob Bushman and Anthony Morgan were making shots from the outside.

