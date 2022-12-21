The Chequamegon High School Varsity Girls Basketball team lost a hard-fought non-conference game 55-43 to Tomahawk on Dec. 20.

The Eagles overcame a large Tomahawk lead to trail 35-27 at the half but were missing shots and under the net. The Eagles played tight on defense but the Hatchet girls were making the outside shots that helped to maintain a lead throughout most of the game.

