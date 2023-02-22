The Chequamegon High School Boys Basketball team lost their final regular season game at home 72-49 to Athens High School. The Screaming Eagles will have a week to prepare for game one of the WIAA regional tournament when they host Boyceville on Feb. 28 to kickoff the Marawood Conference North regionals. The winner will face Ladysmith for the regional semifinal.

Chequamegon scoring was led by Isaiah Deitz with 17, followed by AJ Morgan, 16, and Dawson Heizler with 12. Corbyn Phelps and John Wartgow each added 2 points. The Screaming Eagles finish the season with a 10-14 overall record and 6-10

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments