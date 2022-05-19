PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon Screaming Eagles Track and Field team hosted 9 team Invitational on Monday, May 9 in Park Falls. The boys took first place overall and the girls placed second.

“It was a very balanced attack by the Eagle boys team that came away with a first place team finish with 198 points,” said head coach Mary Patterson.

