Both Chequamegon and Prentice were aggressive in grabbing rebounds as seen here early in the Feb. 17 game at Park Falls with three Prentice players, Layne Blomberg (0), Andrew Murphy (23), and Ty Heikkinen (1), battling for possession with Chequamegon players Dawson Heizler (44) and Robert Schienebeck (10).
Layne Blomberg (0) of Prentice goes up for a shot in a crowd of Chequamegon players, Dawson Heizler (44), Robert Schienebeck (10) and Anthony Morgan (15), during a Feb. 17 game at Park Falls. Layne Blomberg led the Buccaneers with 16 points.
Anthony Morgan (15) of Chequamegon, passes the ball early in the Feb. 17 game against Prentice at Park Falls. Morgan scored 18 points for the Eagles, including three scores from three-point range in a 48-43 win.
Anthony Morgan (15) of Chequamegon, hits the deck going the ball early in the Feb. 17 game against Prentice at Park Falls. Both teams played aggressive ball in the 48-43 Chequamegon win. Morgan scored 18 points in the effort, including three scores from three-point range.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Chequamegon Isaiah Deitz takes a shot from the outside during a Feb. 17 game against Prentice. The Buccaneers frustrated Deitz inside but he still managed to lead all scoring with 19 points.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
