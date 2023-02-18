PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon High School Boys Basketball team won 48-43 over visiting Prentice In a Marawood-North Conference game on Feb. 17. It was also Senior Night at Chequamegon.

The victory was hard fought and really was a team win, according to Chequamegon Coach Tom Tollakson. It was the culmination of a season-long effort from a team that has worked hard all along.

