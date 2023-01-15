The Chequamegon High School Varsity Wrestling team competed at the Ladysmith Invitational on Jan. 12 in Mauston. Aiden Miesbauer placed first in the 126 weight class and other wrestlers placed in the top three in their respective weights.

In the 126 class Miesbauer (23-6) scored a total 51.5 team points with a first round bye and a quarterfinal win with a technical fall over Brison Tuschl of Bloomer/Colfax at 3:36. Miesbauer defeated Chequamegon teammate Sebastian Barnabus by fall at 5:40 for the semifinal win and the first place match by fall over Swayne Stencil of Athens at 4:41).

