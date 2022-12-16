In Marawood North Conference action on Friday, the Chequamegon High School Boys Varsity Basketball team defeated Phillips at home 50-40.

Isaiah Deitz led all Eagles scorers with 23, followed by Dawson Heizler with 15; Corbyn Phelps, 7; Jarrett Heckendorf, 3; and Robert Schienebeck, 2.

