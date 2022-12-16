Chequamegon guard Robert Schienebeck (10) tries to find a way up to the basket as Phillips guard Drew Hauschild (42) tries to block the layup during first half action of a Marawood North Conference game in Park Falls on Dec. 16.
Phillips guard Drew Hauschild (42) takes an outside shot as Chequamegon guard Robert Schienebeck (10) defends during first half action of a Marawood North Conference game in Park Falls on Dec. 16. The Eagles defeated the Loggers 50 to 40.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Chequamegon forward Jacob Bushman (20) takes an outside shot during first half action of a Marawood North Conference game in Park Falls on Dec. 16. The Eagles defeated the Loggers 50 to 40.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Phillips guard JJ Heikkinen (3) takes a shot during first half action of a Marawood North Conference game in Park Falls on Dec. 16. The Eagles defeated the Loggers 50 to 40.
