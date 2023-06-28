MADISON — An unvaccinated 21-year-old Paint mare in Dunn County has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a June 28 press release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. It is the state’s first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in a horse in 2023.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus in horses include fever, incoordination, hind-end weakness, depression, loss of appetite, muscle tremors, teeth grinding, inability to swallow, head pressing, excessive sweating, and going down with an inability to rise. The disease can cause brain inflammation in horses and people, and it is fatal in 30% to 40% of horses showing signs of illness.

  

