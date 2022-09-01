PHILLIPS — Two area youth organizations received donations for their volunteer support at the 2022 Price County PRCA Rodeo that was held July 2-3 at the Price County Fairgrounds.

Price County Rodeo, which is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, recently donated $4,917 to Phillips Area Youth Football, and $3,000 to the SEaL Shooting Team, for their help setting up and tearing down the rodeo, and everything in between, said Alexis Baratha of Price County Rodeo. The volunteers were professional and responsible in their duties, which included setting up the grounds, parking vehicles, managing the beverage tent, selling 50/50 raffle tickets, garbage detail, tearing down the arena and many other vital jobs, she said.

