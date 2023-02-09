Senior yoga

From left, Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls President Jeff Euclide, left, presenting Glidden Area Senior Center board members Sally Hill and Kathryn Fleury with a ceremonial $1,000 check to support a compassionate yoga program.

 Submitted photo

A recent donation from Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls will go to establish a compassionate yoga program at the Glidden Area Senior Center. The $1,000 in funds will support instructor fees, advertising and building maintenance to offer weekly yoga classes to area residents ages 62-94 during the four months of winter.

“These classes are a great opportunity for us to support overall community wellness and health education,” said Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls President Jeff Euclide. “We are pleased to partner with the Senior Center to enrich the lives of people in our communities.”

