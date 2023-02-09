...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island
WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI
and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
From left, Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls President Jeff Euclide, left, presenting Glidden Area Senior Center board members Sally Hill and Kathryn Fleury with a ceremonial $1,000 check to support a compassionate yoga program.
A recent donation from Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls will go to establish a compassionate yoga program at the Glidden Area Senior Center. The $1,000 in funds will support instructor fees, advertising and building maintenance to offer weekly yoga classes to area residents ages 62-94 during the four months of winter.
“These classes are a great opportunity for us to support overall community wellness and health education,” said Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls President Jeff Euclide. “We are pleased to partner with the Senior Center to enrich the lives of people in our communities.”
