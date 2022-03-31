...FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FLURRIES OVER NORTHEAST MINNESOTA AND
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THIS MORNING...
Areas of freezing drizzle and snow flurries are expected through
10 AM over much of northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
The freezing drizzle may create slippery stretches on area roads,
elevated surfaces, and sidewalks. Use caution if traveling early
this morning and be prepared for changes in pavement conditions.
Locations in Minnesota which may experience freezing drizzle early
this morning include Cook, Orr, Ely, Grand Rapids, Hibbing,
Virginia, Biwabik, Isabella, Grand Marias, Grand Portage, Cotton,
Hill City, Floodwood, Twig, Cloquet, Duluth, Aitkin, McGregor,
Moose Lake, Hinckley, and Pine City.
In Wisconsin locations include Superior, Solon Springs, Bayfield,
Washburn, Cable, Ashland, Mellen, Hurley, Mercer, Grantsburg,
Siren, Spooner, Trego, Hayward, Park Falls, and Phillips.
DNR issues expansion permit for Kewaunee County factory farm
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday it will issue a permit that will make it harder for a Kewaunee County factory farm accused of contaminating drinking water to expand.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the permit caps the number of cows at the Kinnard Farms facility at about 8,000 head, the number of cows the farm currently houses. The facility also must monitor at least two sites where it applies manure to the land as fertilizer for groundwater contamination by drilling at least three wells per site.
