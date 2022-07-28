Ken Disher

ASHLAND — Ken Disher is the new Community Service manager for Xcel Energy’s northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula area, according to a July 19 press release.

The service area includes Ashland, Bayfield, Sawyer, Iron, Price, Oneida and Vilas county in Wisconsin and Gogebic and Ontonagon counties in Michigan.

