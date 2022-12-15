PHILLIPS — A popular automotive event is returning to the Price County Fair.

The Price County Fair Board Association approved the proposal to contract with 1Goose Promotions to operate their Dirt Dash/Derby event on Saturday evening of the 2023 Price County Fair that will run from Aug. 23-27, 2023. The event will require additional parking, volunteers, and insurance, according to discussion, but is offset by the draw and attendance.

