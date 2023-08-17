PHILLIPS — The Dirt Dash/Demolition Derby was once an anchor of the Price County Fair and after a few years away the popular event is returning in 2023. Following a practice round at 4:30 p.m. and a kids Power Wheels demo derby with awards, the official event will start at 5 p.m.

According to the Price County Fair Board Association, the work to bring the event back was ongoing. An event of this type requires additional parking, volunteers and funds for additional insurance. The attendance will likely offset costs but the board needed to raise the initial funds and the community showed its support buying spring raffle squares for a crossbow that was donated by Ross’s Sports Shop in Phillips.

  

