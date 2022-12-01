...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
and waves 6 to 9 ft possible.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM CST Friday.
For the Gale Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
MADISON (Nov. 21, 2022) — November is National Diabetes Month, spotlighting a disease affecting millions of Americans. In Wisconsin, state health officials say more than 525,000 adults are diabetic, and one in three has prediabetes.
Jill Kietzke, registered nurse and executive director of Wisconsin-based Trollway Diabetes, is focused on prevention education. Whether you’ve been diagnosed or are a likely candidate to develop the disease, many of the same tools to manage your health still apply.
