A section of Division Street west of 9th Avenue South is closed on Feb. 18 as members of city, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies serve a warrant at a residence suspected of housing a methamphetamine manufacturing operation. The Park Falls Fire Department hazardous materials unit, and Central Price County Ambulance are also present.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PHILLIPS — After a long term investigation into the manufacturing of methamphetamine the Price County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants Friday that resulted in the arrests of five individuals.
According to a Monday press release from Sheriff Brian Schmidt, deputies executed three search warrants in the town of Lake, one warrant in the town of Fifield, and one warrant in the city of Park Falls on Feb. 18. Five individuals have been arrested and booked into the Price County Jail for a variety of offenses.
The charges so far include conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine (meth); manufacturing meth, possessing material for manufacturing meth, possession of waste from manufacturing meth, keeping a drug trafficking house, delivery of meth, possession of meth, possession of meth paraphernalia, purchase more than 7.5 grams of pseudoephedrine in 30 days, purchase pseudoephedrine products on behalf of another, possession of THC, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Three other individuals will have criminal charges referred to the Price County District Attorney’s Office as a result of this investigation, according to the press release. The investigation into the identity and involvement of other co-conspirators is ongoing, and additional arrests and criminal referrals are expected.
The Price County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Price County K9 Unit, Price County District Attorney’s Office, Phillips Police Department, Park Falls Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations, Wisconsin Department of Justice CLEAR Team, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Park Falls Fire and Rescue, Park Falls EMS, and Central Price County Ambulance.
