PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon School District Board of Education is inviting community input through a survey that will help shape the criteria in the hiring process for a new superintendent.
School Administrator Ray Schulte is currently serving the school district on a one-year contract as the school district starts the process of hiring a full-time superintendent to start work on July 1, 2022. The school board enlisted the services of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to assist in facilitating the search process, according to a Dec. 3 press release.
The school board is interested in gathering input from staff and the community that is related to the hiring of the new superintendent. A community survey is one of the tools being used to help gather this information from the various stakeholders in the district.
The information from the survey will assist the board in creating an outline of skills and characteristics that would be sought in candidates for the position, according to the press release. The survey will also help in the development of questions to be used in the interviews.
The community survey can be accessed on the Chequamegon School District web site at csdk12.net starting Dec. 8. The link to the survey will be open through Dec. 15.
For a paper copy of the survey, contact the school district superintendent’s office at 715-762-2474 ext. 2229.
