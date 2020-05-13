FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his Statehouse office in Madison, Wis. Evers' administration overstepped its authority when it unilaterally extended the governor's stay-at-home order through the end of May, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)