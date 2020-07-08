As of Tuesday, 32,556 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Wisconsin since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Between June 30 and July 6, Wisconsin saw an average of 572 new cases confirmed each day, according to information published by the state Department of Health Services. As of Tuesday, there were 5,988 confirmed active cases of the virus in the state. There is currently a 79% recovery rate in Wisconsin, although 805 people have died and 3,639 people have been hospitalized with complications.
To date, 633,568 Wisconsin residents have been tested for the virus.
In Price County, there have been two confirmed cases of the virus, and both individuals have recovered.
The Price County Health Department is also reporting there are two other probable cases in the county, although those individuals have not been tested.
According to information released by the Health Department, a person is considered a probable case when they are named as a close contact to someone who has tested positive for the virus, and subsequently develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days.
“We cannot force a person to get tested; therefore, we cannot say if that person is a confirmed case nor can we say they are not a case,” the Health Department published in a post to Facebook on June 30.
County Public Health Officer Michelle Edwards told the Review on Tuesday that the health department remains in contact with individuals who are probable cases, and advise them to avoid coming into contact with others for 14 days after their last contact with the confirmed case.
