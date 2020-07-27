MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials report 957 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one new death.
As of Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 48,827 people have tested positive for the virus in the state since the pandemic began.
The newly reported death raises Wisconsin's death toll to 892.
A total of 312 patients were in Wisconsin hospitals with known cases of the virus as of Sunday, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported. That's 19 fewer than last Sunday. Of those patients, 60 were in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
In Price County, a a total of nine active cases and 10 recovered cases were reported as of July 24. So far, 1,449 county residents have tested negative. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations for local cases.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.