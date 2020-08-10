Wisconsin on Sunday tallied 621 new cases of COVID-19, along with two more deaths, according to the Department of Health Services.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 65, a decrease of about 7%. But the state set a single-day record on Saturday with 1,165 reported cases.
In a sign that infections may be on the rise, 8.4% of the 7,418 tests reported on Saturday were positive, according to the Department of Health Services. The seven-day average for the percentage of tests positive is 5.9%.
Over the course of the pandemic, 60,554 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. About 83% of those people have made a full recovery, but 998 have died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.