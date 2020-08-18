Wisconsin health officials on Aug. 17 reported 455 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The new cases raise Wisconsin total infections since the pandemic hit to 66,196. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the state's death toll now stands at 1,039.
Health officials report 8,537 cases remain active while 86% percent of patients in Wisconsin have recovered from the coronavirus.
The department said 7.6% of all test results reported on Monday were positive for COVID-19. Wisconsin Public Radio reported the previous day, Sunday's daily positivity rate of 11.2%, is the highest that figure has been since May 11, when it was 12.7%.
In Price County, one new positive case has been reported for the week of Aug. 10-17, bringing the local total up to 33. Twenty-nine individuals have now recovered, and there are four active cases. Four cases have resulted in hospitalization, up from two the week before.
According to data published by the Price County Public Health Department on Facebook on Aug. 14, the vast majority of confirmed cases have occurred in the central part of the county, with significantly fewer numbers in the northern and southern reaches of the county.
There has been one positive in a child between 0-9 years old, two positives in the 20-29-year-old age range, three positives in the 30-39-year-old age range, six in the 40-49-year-old age range, four in the 50-59-year-old age range, eight in the 60-69-year-old age range, six in the 70-79-year-old age range, one person in their 80s and one 90 or older.
Specific details regarding the individuals are not released in order to protect individual privacy, according to the health department.
Regionally, several of the counties bordering Price have seen recent spikes in case of numbers since the previous week.
Oneida County leads the region with 182 confirmed cases, 44 active cases, 134 recoveries, and 4 hospitalizations.
Iron County has had 89 confirmed cases, 76 recoveries, and one death. Taylor County confirmed it’s second COVID-19-related death Aug. 14, a week after it’s first reported death. Taylor had 78 confirmed cases as of Monday but has not released recent information on recoveries or active case numbers.
Sawyer County, which launched a dedicated COVID-19 website last week, has had an outburst in positive cases over the last two weeks, jumping from 70 confirmed cases Aug. 10 to 115 cases Aug. 18. Forty-six individuals have recovered with no deaths and three hospitalizations.
Lincoln County has had 73 confirmed cases, six active cases, 66 recoveries, and one death.
Vilas County has had 79 confirmed cases, 60 active cases, 19 recoveries, one person hospitalized as of Monday.
Ashland County has had 36 confirmed cases, 21 recoveries, five hospitalizations, and one death.
Rusk County has had 22 confirmed cases, four active cases, 17 recoveries, one hospitalization, and one death.
