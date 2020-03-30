Wisconsin hit a grim milestone Sunday when the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 statewide. Cases stood at 1,112 as of Monday morning with 13 deaths, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Last Monday, March 23, the number of confirmed cases was at 416 and five deaths had been counted.
Wisconsin ranked 20th in the nation on Monday in the total number of cases, according to a New York Times coronavirus database.
In northern Wisconsin, the list of counties with positive coronavirus cases continued to grow over the weekend As of Monday morning, the following counties had cases: Douglas (6), Bayfield (2), Iron (1), Vilas (3), Oneida (3), Marinette (1).
The Iron County case also resulted in the first coronavirus death in northern Wisconsin on March 26.
Statewide, females have tested positive in greater numbers, 54%, compared to males at 46%. Those aged 60-69 account for the largest percentage of cases, making up 20%, while those ages 50-59 make up 18%, according to statistics on the health services website.
Health officials say the number of people with the virus is likely much higher because so few tests have been administered.
Across the state, 16,550 tests have returned negative results as of Monday morning. In Price County, 24 people have been tested. Nineteen of those tests have come back negative and the remainder is still pending results.
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses March 25 in his Safer at Home order, asking residents to limit their travel to essential errands outside the home.
The order came following a state report that suggested without changes to limit the spread of COVID-19, models show that between 440 and 1,500 people in the state could die and more than 22,000 would contract the virus by April 8, exceeding the number of hospital beds in the state, said state health secretary Andrea Palm.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
