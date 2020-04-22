The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control met via video conference on Tuesday and voted to officially cancel the 2020 high school spring sports season, including all regular season and tournament series competitions.
In the interest of providing an opportunity for spring sports teams and student-athletes to compete, the Board also voted to expand the out-of-season coaching contact period from five to 30 days for spring sports athletes, but only if teams include athletes from the Class of 2020.
