Wisconsin is now under a month-long order from state government to "stay at home" to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. It's an historic step, one that will restrict peoples' lives in ways they might have previously not imagined.
Gov. Tony Evers said he'd hoped to avoid an order like this one, but he changed his mind after hearing health care professionals tell him it was the only way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Without further restrictions on movement, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 22,000 residents would test positive for COVID-19 by April 8, and 440 to 1,500 people would die from the disease. Thousands of residents would need hospitalization, and Wisconsin wouldn't have enough hospital beds to treat them.
The new restrictions are spelled out at length in an emergency order handed down Tuesday. It's a searchable document, so you can look for specific terms and see how they're treated.
Here are some frequently asked questions about the order, many of which were sent through WHYsconsin.
When does the stay-at-home order take effect?
The order takes effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 25. It runs until 8 a.m. Friday, April 24, "or until a superseding order is issued."
What's banned now that was allowed before?
Evers had already ordered all bars and restaurants closed to everything but takeout and delivery. He also ordered schools closed statewide. Those restrictions continue.
But there are several new restrictions:
All "public and private gatherings of any number of people that are not part of a single household" are now banned.
Many places where people go to have fun are now off limits. Playgrounds are closed. So are amusement parks, carnivals, water parks, licensed public or private swimming pools, splash pads, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, children's play centers, "funplexes," theme parks, bowling alleys, movie theaters, concert halls, country clubs, and gyms and fitness centers.
Team sports, like basketball, ultimate frisbee, soccer, or football, are prohibited.
Crowds of 10 or larger are specifically banned at weddings, funerals and church services.
Several categories of "non-essential" businesses must close. Those include clothing stores, sporting good stores, bookstores, golf courses, shooting ranges, frisbee golf courses and malls.
People "must at all times as reasonably possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person" when they leave their homes.
Can I go outside?
Yes!
"Folks do not need special permission to leave their homes," Evers said.
State parks, trails and forests remain open to the public, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Natural Resources has made entrance free.
That's not to say everything will be the same outside while all this is happening.
"If you have to leave your home, please stay 6 feet away from other people" Evers said.
Can I still go to a grocery store or pharmacy?
Yes. The state has stressed that businesses that sell food and prescriptions will remain open.
"No need to run to the grocery store and hoard food," Evers said at a media briefing Tuesday.
Grocery stores and pharmacies are on the list of "essential businesses" that will remain open.
What's an "essential business?" In other words, which places can stay open?
The list of essential businesses is long. They include:
Places that make or sell food, including bakeries, food banks, food carts and convenience stores, not to mention food and beverage manufacturers, and agricultural businesses.
Places that make or sell alcohol, including breweries, brewpubs, wineries, distilleries, and alcohol beverage retailers.
Health care businesses, or pretty much anything related to the health care industry. That includes long-term care employers.
Gas stations and other transportation businesses, including auto shops and bicycle stores.
Banks and other financial institutions.
Hardware stores that sell electrical, plumbing, heating and construction material.
Construction businesses and people employed in building trades, like plumbers, electricians, carpenters and laborers among others.
Infrastructure businesses from road builders to water and electric utilities to cybersecurity. According to the order, this category "will be construed broadly to avoid any impacts."
Lawyers, accountants, insurance agents, real estate agents and other "professional services" can remain open.
Home-based care for seniors, adults, kids and people with disabilities.
Mail and delivery services like UPS or FedEx, not to mention grocery delivery services.
Laundry services including dry cleaners.
Transportation businesses of all kinds, including airlines, taxis, rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft, and vehicle rental companies.
Child care businesses can remain open as long as they have 50 or fewer kids at a time. They were covered in an earlier emergency order.
Businesses that sell "work from home" supplies, and businesses that supply those businesses, are considered essential.
Businesses that supply "essential businesses" can also stay open. This particular category is especially long.
Other businesses are also exempt. You can search the full order to find out which ones.
What if I work at an "essential business," but I don't feel safe going to work because I'm at a higher risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19?
WHYsconsin received several variations of this question. The short answer is that it's up to employees and employers to work this out.
The stay-at-home order states that "elderly people and those who are vulnerable as a result of underlying health conditions should take additional precautions." But those precautions are not required.
Evers was asked about these situations at Tuesday's media briefing. Here's Evers' full answer:
What happens if a company that is required to close remains open anyway?
People who violate the order could face up to 30 days in jail, or a fine of up to $250.
Can I still travel across the Wisconsin border? Can people from other states still travel to Wisconsin?
Travel across state lines is still allowed.
Do I need a special driving permit for "essential" business?
No, you don't need a special permit. You can drive anywhere you were allowed to drive before this order took effect.
"People will not be pulled over and asked," said Ryan Nilsestuen, Evers' chief legal counsel. "The order does not require people to have certifications or to have proof that they're on essential travel."
That said, Nilsesteun said he hoped most people would "do their part" and stay at home.
Can people who have elderly parents who live outside of their home check on them and bring them supplies?
Yes, although DHS Secretary Andrea Palm urged people to limit their interactions to five people.
"Not five people at a time, but five total," Palm said.
Can kids whose parents are divorced still go back and forth between parents according to their parenting agreement?
This was another repeat question posed to WHYsconsin. The answer is yes.
According to the order, "Travel required by law enforcement or court order, including to transport children pursuant to a custody agreement," is still allowed.
What about people who have to clean "essential" places?''
They are exempt from stay-at-home, meaning that by default, they'll be expected to go to work. The order exempts "cleaning and janitorial staff," as well as others "who provide services that are necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation" of "essential" places.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.