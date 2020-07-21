As of Monday, there have been 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Price County, nine of which have recovered and five of which remain active.
Among those who tested positive in recent days, one was an employee of the county.
Currently, county policy does not require that employees wear masks while at work, but does recommend a mask be worn if employees are unable to maintain six feet of distance from either citizens or coworkers. County administration plans to review that policy this week.
According to county administrator Nick Trimner, all close contacts identified by the county employee have been contacted.
A person is considered a close contact if they have spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of an individual who has tested positive for the virus.
As of Monday, there were seven county employees in quarantine, and the individual who tested positive is in isolation.
Individuals who test positive for the virus are asked to self-isolate in their homes for 10 days from the onset of symptoms, and avoid interacting with others in their household as much as possible. In order to be deemed non-contagious, a person must go three days without a fever without fever-suppressing medication, and their symptoms must be steadily improving.
Individuals who are listed as a close contact to someone who tests positive for the virus are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days from the time of possible exposure.
During this period of time, health officials check in on these individuals daily to monitor symptoms.
New cases of the virus first began emerging in Price County on July 8, after a lapse between the first two cases in the county, which were confirmed on April 10 and May 20. Thus far, 1,299 individuals have been tested in Price County.
A free testing event was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at the Price County Forestry Garage in Phillips.
As of Monday, there were 9,037 active cases of the virus in Wisconsin — up from last week’s 7,447 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, Wisconsin has recorded 43,018 confirmed cases of the virus, 33,130 of which have recovered. A total of 4,129 people have been hospitalized due to complications of the virus, and 846 people have died in the state.
Regionally, Oneida County has had the largest case load, with 55 confirmed cases and 33 recoveries. Taylor County has confirmed 35 cases with nine recovered. Lincoln has confirmed 32 cases with 18 recovered. Iron County has recorded 29 positives, 15 recoveries, and one death. Sawyer County has recorded 19 cases with 14 recovered. Vilas County has recorded 17 cases with 11 recovered. Rusk County has confirmed 13 cases with 10 recovered and one death. Ashland County has confirmed 10 cases with three recovered.
