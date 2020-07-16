In an eight-day period, seven new cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have been confirmed via testing in Price County, bringing the county total to nine — four of which have recovered. There are currently five active cases of the virus locally.
The cause of the sudden increase of confirmed cases is difficult to pinpoint, according to public health officer Michelle Edwards, who said it is likely due to increased community interactions.
While tourism may have an impact on the number of cases, Edwards told the Review that the only way to confirm a link would be if someone from another county tested positive after coming into close contact with individuals in Price County while contagious.
This has not occurred in any of the seven cases newly confirmed in the county.
Between July 8-10, two new cases were confirmed each day in Price County. Another case was confirmed on July 14. Some of the individuals who became ill were close contacts to someone else who had a confirmed case of the virus, while for others, the source of their illness is unknown.
The new cases in Price County come after a period of no new confirmed cases that spanned from May 20 to the start of July. Public health recorded two cases that were listed as probable cases, although the individuals chose not to be tested and the presence of the virus was never officially confirmed.
According to information released by the Health Department, a person is considered a probable case when they are named as a close contact to someone who has tested positive for the virus, and subsequently develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days.
According to Edwards, a person is considered a close contact if they have spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of an individual who has tested positive for the virus.
Geographically, the confirmed cases now stretch throughout the entire county, and the affected individuals range between 20-76 years of age, according to the Health Department.
All individuals who actively exhibit symptoms of the virus are currently self-isolating in their homes, where they will remain for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. In order to be deemed non-contagious, a person must go three days without a fever (without fever-suppressing medication) and their symptoms must be steadily improving, according to Edwards.
Each individual who has tested positive for the virus has been asked to provide a list of close contacts, and each of those contacts has been contacted and will be monitored daily by health officials for 14 days from the time of possible exposure.
However, some of those contacts may not be known in Price County, according to Edwards.
While unknowingly contagious, one of the individuals who has since tested positive spent time at Sunset Bay Supper Club on Solberg Lake from July 2 through July 5.
Anyone who was at the restaurant during the four-day period who subsequently develops symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider to get tested, according to Edwards.
In the meanwhile, anyone who is a potential close contact should self-monitor for any symptoms for 14 days and follow all precautions — including wearing a mask while in close proximity to people not in their immediate household, Edwards told the Review.
Edwards told the Review that the owners of Sunset Bay have been following general guidelines and are continuing to work closely with the health department.
According to a post published on Sunset Bay’s Facebook page, the owner has decided to temporarily close the restaurant. The owner also stated they will be getting tested for COVID-19, and recommended employees of the restaurant do the same.
Edwards noted the reason the name of the business has been released is not to criticize the restaurant but to notify any people who may have been unwittingly exposed to the virus.
“If you are in a restaurant or bar, you are probably sitting near people you don’t know for more than 15 minutes,” Edwards explained. “There’s no way for us to contact those people, so the only way to inform people they may be a contact is to put out a press release. This isn’t saying that everyone in that restaurant is in contact.
“The establishment didn’t do anything wrong — a positive could walk into any place. It’s not about calling out the establishment, it’s about trying to inform the public that could be at risk for contracting the virus if they fit the description of a close contact.”
The reason locations such as local stores aren’t publicized is because it is unlikely that a person will remain in close contact with another individual for 15 minutes while running errands, thereby diminishing the likelihood of transmitting the disease, according to Edwards.
Additionally, an individual can take the precaution of wearing a mask while in the store — further decreasing the possibility of transmission — which is unlikely to take place in a restaurant, Edwards noted.
