A third patient in Bayfield County has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized for treatment.
The patient had not traveled outside the area and had no contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Bayfield County Health Department.
The patient, who is in their 70s, first experienced symptoms of upset stomach which quickly progressed to fever, chest pain and shortness of breath, the department said in a release. The patient followed the guidelines and self-isolation orders of their medical provider after initial onset of illness, but then was hospitalized March 26 as symptoms escalated.
As in other cases, the department declined to offer any additional information about where the patient lives, works or had traveled.
"The third positive case received today, March 31, 2020, reaffirms the presence of COVID-19 in our community and evidence that community spread is occurring.” said Bayfield County Health Officer Sara Wartman. “This report highlights the importance of following Gov. Evers' Safer at Home order. Bayfield County residents must stay home to disrupt the spread of the virus. This is crucial to reducing the spread and flattening the curve.”
Wartman said the health department is investigating the new patient's movements and anyone identified as possibly at risk will be contacted by the department.
- She again encouraged residents to protect themselves and the community by:
- Staying home
- Canceling non-essential appointments.
- Designating one person in your household to go out for supplies.
- Limiting your trips to once per week if possible.
Staying home, social distancing, and self-isolating are the best ways we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
For local updates about COVID-19 and other public health news, follow the Bayfield County Health Department at www.bayfieldcounty.org/COVID. For updates on COVID-19 in Wisconsin, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm.
