The Price County jail sent a handful of inmates home this week in an effort to combat the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The jail’s cramped quarters, shared living spaces, and bathrooms create an ideal place for the virus to spread, and in the wake of Gov. Tony Evers March 17 order prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people and Price County’s declaration of a health emergency the same day, Sheriff Brian Schmidt thought it was time to take action.
“These people that are sitting in their cell, they can’t leave. If we get an outbreak like two years ago when we had an outbreak of influenza A, it spreads quickly and almost everyone gets it,” said Schmidt on Wednesday.
The jail has released eight inmates who have Huber privileges. Schmidt said each of them has employment and are serving relatively short terms for non-violent offenses. They will serve home detentions through the electronic monitoring program.
The Price County jail has a capacity of 20 people, although Schmidt said sometimes there are more inmates there. He said there were 14 inmates currently.
Jails are exempt from the governor’s order, but compassionate release or home detention options are becoming more widespread in correctional systems across the country as the first confirmed coronavirus cases emerged in the federal prison system this week.
Lessening the jail population is one tactic but a restriction on visitations is also in effect.
In Price County, personal visits are now done by video, and professional visits by clergy, educators, or psychologists are being channeled through a no-contact room.
Schmidt said with a smaller jail population it will be easier to conduct a deep clean of the facility, something that’s hard to do when it’s full.
