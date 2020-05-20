On Wednesday afternoon, Price County Public Health announced the second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in the county. This case had no known exposures to other cases and is believed to be a result of community transmission.
The individual is isolating at home based on guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
“We are in daily contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to remain in isolation at home,” said Michelle Edwards, RN, BSN, Health Officer for the county.
Price County Public Health is working with the individual to complete contact tracing, an interview process to identify close contacts of the individual who could have been exposed to COVID-19. Public Health staff will then follow-up with each one of those close contacts to provide appropriate quarantine and monitoring guidance.
This confirmed case was not tested at the community-based testing event on May 17th with the National Guard. Currently, results from that event are still pending.
The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Price County on April 10, and that individual has since recovered after self-isolating.
As of May 20, Wisconsin has had 13,413 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 481 deaths and 2,161 hospitalizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.