The U.S. Small Business Administration will host web meetings on how it can help businesses during the coronavirus epidemic and economic slowdown.
Among the things the SBA is offering are economic disaster loans with no application costs and 3.75% interest rates for businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits, repayable over 30 years.
The meetings will be held every day this week and then reevaluated.
10 a.m. registration link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/5640391702091014155
2pm registration link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/476803623078604299
For detailed information on SBA programs for the coronavirus, please visit www.sba.gov/coronavirus and for information on all federal programs, visit www.usa.gov/coronavirus or www.gobierno.usa.gov/coronavirus (en Español)
