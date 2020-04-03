The Rusk County Public Health Department confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Friday.
The person is isolating at home and will continue to do so, according to a statement released by Rusk County Health Officer Dawn Brost.
No additional information about the patient was released.
Brost said public health has spoken with the individual and will be working to identify contacts the person may have had. Health officials will follow up with anyone who may have been exposed to provide guidance, the release stated.
“There is no need for the public to panic,” Brost said. “We have been preparing for a case of COVID-19 in Rusk County and are taking the necessary steps to limit further spread.”
Price County had no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as of Friday afternoon. Thirty tests have come back negative, with four pending.
After confirming its first case of the virus on Wednesday, Barron County confirmed an additional two cases Friday. The first case was later determined to be an instance of community spread, in which the person was not known to have had direct contact with another infected person or have traveled to an infected area.
Throughout the rest of northern Wisconsin, case numbers stayed the same as yesterday. Counties with confirmed cases included: Douglas (6), Bayfield (3), Ashland (1), Iron (1), Vilas (3), Oneida (3), Marinette (2).
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services Friday reported 1,916 cases statewide, along with 487 hospitalizations and 37 deaths.
The Associated Press reported Friday Wisconsin’s chief medical officer for communicable diseases said that data on coronavirus infections continues to show the state is “flattening the curve.”
Dr. Ryan Westergaard first said on Monday that there were positive signs with the slowing increase in COVID-19 cases, a message he repeated again Thursday and Friday.
“We are flattening the curve,” he said. He called it a “glimmer of hope that what we’re doing is making a big difference.”
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have gone up each day this week between 10% and 14%. But that is a lower increase than what earlier models, based on projections through the first half of March, were showing, he said.
