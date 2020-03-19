As part of the efforts being made to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the county’s three main public libraries have made the decision to close their doors to the public.
Both Phillips and Ogema public libraries shuttered their doors on Wednesday. All activities scheduled in the Ogema community room have also been canceled. Park Falls Public Library closed Tuesday.
During the period of time that the Phillips and Ogema libraries remain closed, patrons are asked not to return items through the book drop. If the library materials become overdue during the closure, patrons will not be charged fines provided the items are returned once the library reopens.
Items may be returned at the Park Falls Public Library book drop, located on the south side of the parking lot, and they will be checked in as received. Library due dates have been adjusted in the library system, but should any fines accrue, they will not be charged during this period.
Patrons can still use the MORE library system online at more.lib.wi.us for access to ebooks, e-magazines, and other library materials. Free WiFi will remain accessible in the library parking lots.
At the Ogema Public Library, the Little Lending Library above the book return will remain accessible for community members to borrow a book. The library also has a small community food pantry box adjacent to the Little Library, and community members are invited to help themselves to the supplies needed for their households.
At this time, library closures are projected to remain in effect until further notice.
Park Falls Library Director Deb Hyde said Tuesday the decision to close was difficult but it had to be done to prevent the library from becoming a gathering place. She said the library staff would continue to work in the building and anyone with questions could still call.
Seth Carlson contributed to this report.
