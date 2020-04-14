A few short days after Price County confirmed its first case of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, local health officials say the person has recovered and is no longer required to self-isolate.
The first case was confirmed Friday, April 10 in a statement from Price County Health and Human Services, which said the individual had contracted the virus while traveling out of the area and was in isolation at home. On Monday, the health department announced the patient had improved and been released from isolation.
“Once they are fever free and symptoms have improved without medication for three full days, they are considered recovered,” said Price County Health Officer Michelle Edwards on Tuesday. “Symptoms may not be totally gone, but they are considered no longer infectious.”
That quick recovery left some wondering why there was no need for a 14-day quarantine.
“Not everybody goes to the doctor the first day they develop symptoms,” Edwards explained. "So they could already be well into that infectious period before we even know about it, and that much closer to recovery. We don’t always get a case on the first day.”
A person with COVID-19 is considered infectious and potentially spreading the disease from two days prior to symptoms surfacing to at least seven days after the start of their symptoms.
She said there is a wide range of possibilities for how long a particular person remains contagious.
“The period of time that they are contagious could be as short as seven days,” she said. "If symptoms started on a Monday and four days later, their fever was gone and they were good for three days after that, they’re no longer contagious.”
“Maybe their symptoms and their fever last for two weeks, and then for three days, they’ve been fever-free. That person has been contagious for 17 days. There’s just a wide range.”
Once that time period is identified with a confirmed case, public health officials work to track down anyone who had close contact with the patient. Those people are informed about their contact and asked to quarantine for 14 days to watch for symptoms of the virus, which can have a long incubation period.
“So if we don’t contact you, you were not named as a close contact to that person,” explained Edwards. "I know some people are thinking ‘well I might have been in the grocery store so I need to know,’ but if you’re doing your social distancing, that’s not considered a close contact.”
Edwards also pointed to the confirmed case as a reminder of why the Safer at Home order was put in place to begin with. She said that if a confirmed case is found and that person was practicing social distancing, there are very few close contacts to follow up on. If the person was not following social distancing guidelines, however, the web of contacts grows much larger and is harder to trace.
Additional information about Price County’s first confirmed case, such as age, gender, and location will not be announced. Although this data is reported to the state health department, local officials feel disclosing such details could identify the individual, given the relatively small population of the county.
“We just put out what it is that people need to know that would change their behavior,” Edwards said. "The more information you get, because we don’t have as many people, it’s kind of easy to identify the person. So I think it’s just important for people to know that we do have a case. Whether it’s a male or a female, it wouldn’t change how a person should react. We included that the person got it traveling because that is different than community spread. That makes a difference."
Edwards said announcing the location of the person could potentially make things worse. She said, for instance, if a case was confirmed in central Price County, worried people might then flock to the grocery store in Park Falls, potentially overwhelming that location and also bringing even larger groups of people together into one location.
With one confirmed case, Edwards said the assumption going forward has to be that there are other cases in the community that are not diagnosed.
“We know that this one was from traveling,” she said. “They probably didn’t pick it up while they were in Price County. But I think we have to treat it like there are cases in the community that we just don’t know about.”
As of Tuesday morning, 46 tests had come back negative, with one lone positive and one test pending in Price County.
Over the past two weeks the virus began to appear in the Northwoods. Nearby counties with positive cases as of Tuesday morning included: Rusk (3), Sawyer (1), Ashland (2), Iron (2), Vilas (4), and Oneida (6). Taylor and Lincoln counties are two of just seven counties left without at least one confirmed case. Washburn County confirmed its first case on Monday.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 3,555 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. At least 170 people had died from the virus, an increase of 16 from Monday. Thirty percent of cases statewide had resulted in hospitalizations.
