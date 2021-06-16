Price County has reported zero new cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website. Cumulatively there have been 1,240 cases reported within the county. Seven deaths have been reported as attributed to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic with no new deaths reported in the last seven days. Those numbers equal a death percentage from the disease of 0.56%.
Although no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last two weeks, residents are still encouraged to get vaccinated. As of this week, 45.5% of Price County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The number of residents that have completed the full vaccine series is 5,672 or 42.5% of the county. This represents the percentage of all residents of the county, however, and it should be kept in mind that residents under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.
Of those 65 years of age and older, over 80% of residents have been vaccinated. According to Michelle Edwards of the Price County Health Department, this number is approaching a herd immunity status. The numbers are much lower, though, for younger residents. Residents ages 18-24 are vaccinated at a rate of approximately 27.6%. Those 25-34 are vaccinated at a bit higher rate, with 28.7% of residents in that category receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
Rates of residents being vaccinated have been low for the past few weeks, with 25 residents receiving their first dose during the week of May 30.
That number was 134 for the week ending June 6. Incomplete numbers as of June 13 show only one more person had received the first dose of the vaccine that week.
Several locations in Price County are still offering COVID-19 vaccinations. Those looking to get vaccinated should call ahead for scheduling. Vaccine locations include: the Price County Public Health Department, Marshfield Clinic in Park Falls, Park Pharmacy in Park Falls and Pick and Save Pharmacy in Phillips.
Statewide statistics
Across Wisconsin, 49.1% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those 42.2% have completed the vaccine series.
At the time of this writing, 27 counties were still listed in the “high” category by disease activity level. Forty-two counties were listed in the “medium” category with three more listed as “low.”
When it comes to testing, as of the end of last week, there were 121 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 probable cases. This meant a 1.1% positive test percentage. These numbers were from the most recent seven-day average.
Total confirmed deaths attributed to the virus statewide sit at 7,206 with another 807 deaths listed as probable in attribution. The seven-day average, as of the end of last week, was two deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.