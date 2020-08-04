New cases of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have slowed in Price County, with only two more individuals testing positive for the virus since last week.
The county has seen its first hospitalization due to the virus, however, which was announced by the Price County Public Health Department on July 29. As of Tuesday, that individual — an elderly adult — remained hospitalized.
To date, 1,827 people in Price County have been tested for COVID-19, with a total of 21 confirmed cases. Of those who received COVID-19 diagnosis, 17 have recovered, and four remained active cases as of Monday evening.
Statewide, there have been 55,328 confirmed cases, 9,866 of which were still active as of Monday. There have been a total of 4,732 hospitalizations and 949 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 44,495 people have recovered from the virus.
Oneida County continues to lead the region with the highest COVID-19 numbers, with 94 confirmed cases, 18 active cases, 76 recoveries, and seven hospitalizations. Iron County has had 73 confirmed cases, 15 active cases, 58 recoveries, and one death. Lincoln County has had 63 confirmed cases, 11 active cases, and 52 recoveries. Taylor County has had 54 confirmed cases, but has not released any recent information on recoveries or active case numbers. Sawyer County has had 41 confirmed cases, 24 recoveries, and three hospitalizations, but has not released information on active case numbers. Vilas County has had 47 confirmed cases, 33 active cases, 14 recoveries, and two hospitalizations. Ashland County has had 25 confirmed cases, five recoveries, and three hospitalizations, but has not released information on active case numbers. Rusk County has had 16 confirmed cases, four active cases, 11 recoveries, and one death.
