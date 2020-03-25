Municipalities in Price County are calling on residents of Price County willing to serve as poll workers for the April 7 and May 12 elections to replace poll workers who are unable to serve due to age or health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Price County has approximately 100 poll workers, known as election inspectors, who serve at polling places. A significant number of them are in their 60s and 70s, and many may have other health conditions.
“We need the people of Price County to step up and help out,” said Jean Gottwald, Price County clerk. “If you are a state, county or municipal employee, a teacher, a student or someone who is looking for temporary work, we need your help.”
In Wisconsin, election inspectors are appointed at the municipal level. Anyone who is interested in working should contact their municipal clerk’s office. People may also contact the county directly at 715-339-3325 to find contact information for their municipal clerk.
Wisconsin law also allows people to serve as election inspectors in other municipalities within their county. Individuals who are willing to serve in a municipality outside of their own, are asked to notify their municipal clerk.
Municipal clerks will provide training for any new election inspectors before the election.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are working to provide local election officials with guidance for ways to conduct the election safely and securely.
Voter turnout at the polling place is expected to be much lower than normal, but workers are still needed to process a much higher number of absentee ballots than normal.
How to vote absentee
In order to cast an absentee ballot, voters must be registered. Those who are not registered may do so online up until March 30. A valid photo ID is required. Residents can register to vote in-person at their local municipal clerk’s office until Friday, April 2.
Those who wish to vote absentee should request an absentee ballot as soon as possible. The deadline is April 2. Absentee ballots may be requested online at https://myvote.wi.gov or by contacting their local municipality.
